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Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu shut as staff go on strike

Source: PTI November 03, 2026 12:46 IST 3 Minutes Read

Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor monopoly, TASMAC, has initiated disciplinary action against nearly 1,729 staff, suspending 245 supervisors, as employees continue their statewide strike protesting a new environmental cess on liquor bottles.

Tasmac shop shut in TN over strike

IMAGE: A shuttered alcohol shop in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points

  • TASMAC issued show-cause notices to 1,729 staff and suspended 245 shop supervisors as liquor outlets remained shuttered for the second consecutive day on Monday.
  • Employees are striking against a newly introduced environmental and social welfare cess that levies an additional Rs 10 per bottle on consumers.
  • Administrative action, including suspensions and notices, has been taken across multiple regions, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Trichy.
  • TASMAC administration maintains that unauthorised closures disrupt public service norms and will continue strict disciplinary measures against erring personnel.

The state government-run TASMAC, the liquor retailing monopoly in Tamil Nadu, issued show-cause notices to 1,729 staff and suspended 245 shop supervisors as most of the liquor outlets across the state remained shuttered for the second consecutive day on Monday, as the employees continued their strike.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on Tuesday said the administrative action spans multiple regions, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Trichy.

 

Why TASMAC Staff Are Striking

The employees are engaged in a strike opposing a newly introduced environmental and social welfare cess, which levies an additional Rs 10 per bottle on consumers as part of a buyback scheme.

Statewide Disciplinary Action

The Chennai region accounted for 169 suspensions out of 341 show-cause notices issued. Within Chennai, districts like Thiruvallur (East), Chennai (Central), and Chennai (North) bore the brunt, logging 61, 50, and 58 suspensions respectively.

Across the state's other administrative zones, the crackdown intensified as authorities clamped down on irregular operations. In the Salem region, 459 show-cause notices were issued, including 155 in Salem and 153 in Namakkal. 75 people were suspended in Krishnagiri district.

Meanwhile, 418 notices were issued in the Tiruchirappalli region -- 185 suspensions in Tiruchirappalli district and 175 in Puddukkottai district.

The Madurai region accounted for 475 notices -- 247 in Tirunelveli district, 120 in Madurai North district, and 101 in Theni district.

In total, 931 notices were issued on November 1 and 798 notices on November 2.

TASMAC administration maintains that unauthorised closures of retail vending outlets disrupt public service norms, and strict disciplinary measures will continue against erring personnel to ensure accountability across all state-run liquor retail outlets.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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