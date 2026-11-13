Key Accused In SHO Murder Case Surrenders, Taken Into Custody

Absconding liquor contractor Patendra Jaiswal has been taken into custody in Dewas in connection with the murder of SHO Dilip Puri during an anti-liquor operation, shedding light on the illicit liquor smuggling network.

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Key Points Absconding liquor contractor Patendra Jaiswal was taken into custody on Friday at Dewas district court.

Jaiswal is linked to the killing of Khategaon SHO Dilip Puri during an anti-liquor operation on November 2.

Puri was killed while intercepting a truck with 1,800 litres of illicit liquor on Indore-Betul Highway.

Jaiswal claims he was merely a licensed contractor and denies involvement in the illegal smuggling or murder.

Other accused, Rahul Jaiswal and Manish Jaiswal, have been arrested, while Mohin Jaiswal died.

An absconding accused was taken into custody on Friday when he arrived at the Dewas district court premises with his lawyer to surrender in connection with the killing of an SHO during an anti-liquor operation, a police official said.

Details Of The SHO Murder Case

Khategaon Station House Officer (SHO) Dilip Puri was killed while trying to intercept a truck laden with 1,800 litres of illicit liquor on Indore-Betul Highway on November 2.

The official identified the accused as liquor contractor Patendra Jaiswal, a resident of Barwani district.

"Patendra Jaiswal was taken into custody when he arrived at Dewas district court premises with his lawyer to surrender. Members of an illegal liquor smuggling gang had obtained liquor contracts worth approximately Rs 40 crore in Harda district in the name of Patendra Jaiswal," he said.

Patendra Jaiswal only had a 10 per cent stake in the liquor shops, while other accused Rahul Jaiswal, Manish Jaiswal and Mohin Jaiswal held 30 per cent each, the official added.

While Rahul Jaiswal and Manish Jaiswal have been arrested, Mohin Jaiswal died of a brain stroke while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Patendra Jaiswal told reporters at the district court premises that he was merely a licensed contractor for the liquor shops and had no connection to the illegal liquor smuggling or Puri's murder.