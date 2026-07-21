Like cockroaches, we will come again: Women at CJP protest

Women from several states, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, joined the protest. Many of them travelled to Delhi in groups or connected with other participants through WhatsApp groups and activist networks.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain protesters during the protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Before leaving home on Monday morning, Anshika, 17, told her family that she was going to school, but headed to central Delhi to join the Cockroach Janta Party's protest march to demand accountability from the government over alleged examination irregularities.

Key Points The women's networks helped them coordinate their travel, decide meeting points and stay in touch during the protest.

Queer and transgender participants were provided separate contact networks, according to the protesters.

The groups also circulated information on what the protesters could do if their rights were violated, including whom to contact and how to document police action.

During the march towards Parliament, as she and other protesters tried to climb over barricades, she was pulled down by women police personnel.

"We did not lie to our families and come here to be picked up and detained like criminals," said Anshika from Delhi's Badarpur, showing bruises on her hand.

She claimed that she was pulled down by her feet and held tightly by two women police personnel.

Anshika said she was angry not only about the alleged examination irregularities, but also the lack of dialogue with protesters.

"When it is time for elections, they come to our homes and ask for votes. But they did not even come to engage in a dialogue over the NEET paper leak," she said.

"We are only asking for a dialogue. Are we not even allowed to hold a peaceful protest?" she asked. Some women protesters came prepared.

A woman protester said, "We all came here for a peaceful protest. But we were also told about our rights in case we were detained or arrested -- the right to inform our families, access a lawyer and know the charges against us."

Women from several states, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, joined the protest.

Many of them travelled to Delhi in groups or connected with other participants through WhatsApp groups and activist networks. These networks helped them coordinate their travel, decide meeting points and stay in touch during the protest.

Queer and transgender participants were provided separate contact networks, according to the protesters.

"We all travelled together from Pune in an overnight bus. We got in touch with each other through a WhatsApp group and decided where we would meet after reaching Delhi. We were told to travel in groups, keep important phone numbers with us, and stay in touch with the group," said 27-year-old Purva.

The groups also circulated information on what the protesters could do if their rights were violated, including whom to contact and how to document police action, she said.

The measures took on greater importance as the protest saw clashes with security forces and detentions at multiple locations in New Delhi district.

Kismat, 20, from Bihar's Vaishali, travelled solo overnight from Patna to Delhi to join the demonstration.

"I lied to my family and came here because otherwise they would worry about my safety," she said.

After reaching Delhi, Kismat was not alone. Pointing to a group of students from Faridabad, she said she met them at Jantar Mantar and was marching with them.

"Like cockroaches, which have survived for millions of years, we will come again and not lose hope, no matter how the authorities or police try to subdue us," she said.

Shobha, who joined the protest with her son and daughter, claimed that she saw male police personnel beating women during a confrontation.

"Police themselves pushed the barricades and when people stepped forward, they started beating them. I saw male police personnel beating a woman," she said.

Protesters were detained from several areas, including Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street on Monday as security forces tried to prevent demonstrators from assembling and marching towards Parliament.

Security forces also used tear gas near Shastri Bhawan after protesters attempted to push through barricades.