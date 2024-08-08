News
Rediff.com  » News » Like Bangladesh, Indians will storm PM house: Cong leader at rally

Like Bangladesh, Indians will storm PM house: Cong leader at rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 08, 2024 01:53 IST
In controversial comments, senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has said like the riot-ravaged Bangladesh, people in India will one day storm the official residence of Prime Minister and occupy it, prompting the BJP's youth wing to demand registration of a case against him.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma (second from left) coming out of a hospital after visiting injured party workers during a protest in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, August 6, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy Sajjan Singh Verma on X

"Remember Narendra Modi ji, one day people will enter the Prime Minister's residence because of your wrong policies, and will occupy it (PM house). It happened recently in Sri Lanka (in 2022), where people entered the Prime Minister's (President's) house, and then in Bangladesh and now it is India's turn," said the former state minister.

 

He was addressing Congress workers during a protest organised against alleged scams in the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Angered by Verma's comments, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Indore city president Saugat Mishra along with activists of the saffron outfit on Wednesday submitted a representation to officials at the MG Road police station demanding registration of a case against the Congress veteran.

Talking to reporters, Mishra said BYJM office-bearers submitted the representation against Verma for using "anti-national" language and hurting the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.

Verma compared the situation prevailing in Bangladesh, which has witnessed large-scale violence and vandalism in the last few days, with that in India and gave the "anti-national" statement, he maintained.

Congress leaders are trying to stay in media headlines by making such comments, the BYJM leader claimed.

Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said the BJYM has submitted a complaint against Verma about his speech given during a protest on Tuesday.

The complaint will be looked into, he said.

Video footage of the statement will be screened and legal opinion taken before initiating further action in the matter, Mishra said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
