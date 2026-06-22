Lightning strikes claim 11 lives in Jharkhand in past 24 hours

Four deaths were reported from Khunti district, two from Ramgarh, while one person each was killed in Lohardaga, Deoghar, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Giridih districts.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least 11 people, including three women and a 10-year-old girl, were killed in lightning strikes across Jharkhand over the last 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Key Points In Khunti district, four people were killed in separate incidents on Sunday.

Two persons died after being struck by lightning near Deo ground in Maranghada police station area while they were heading towards a nearby forest.

A 22-year-old man, Prem Bakhala, was killed and three others suffered burns after lightning struck while they were playing cricket in Patratoli village.

Four deaths were reported from Khunti district, two from Ramgarh, while one person each was killed in Lohardaga, Deoghar, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Giridih districts, a police official said.

In Khunti district, four people were killed in separate incidents on Sunday.

Two persons died after being struck by lightning near Deo ground in Maranghada police station area while they were heading towards a nearby forest, the police said.

Among the deceased were a 16-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man, identified as Sukhram Munda.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man, Prem Bakhala, was killed and three others suffered burns after lightning struck while they were playing cricket in Patratoli village under Karra police station limits, the police said.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital in Ranchi for treatment. A 52-year-old farmer, Nistrar Topno, died after being struck by lightning while working in a field in Ronhe village under Torpa police station area, the police added.

In another such incident on Monday in Kairo village in Lohardaga district, a 35-year-old woman, Rekha Devi, died after lightning struck her while she was working in a field.

The victim was rushed to district hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, Kairo OC Kundan Kumar Ravani said.

"A 10-year-old girl, Porayani Hembrom, was killed by a lightning strike in Sahibganj district. The incident took place in Bandargoda village when she was playing under a tree," Barharwa SDPO Nitin Khandelwal told PTI.

In Deoghar, Mundrika Devi (30) died after being struck by lightning while she took a shelter under a tree in a field.

The incident took place in Basbutiya village within Mohanpur police station limits, a police official said.

In another incident, an elderly man was killed in Tuktuko village within Bagodar police station area while returning home with his wife in Saria police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Sitaram Hansda, Bagodar police station in-charge Rajesh Singh said.

In Jamtara, a 30-year-old man, Lalin Soren was killed in Badoliya village within Nala police station area, when he went fishing in a waterbody, Vikash Kumar, Nala OC said.

Two persons, including a woman died in Ramgarh district, officials said.

Deepak Minj, the circle officer of Chitarpur said a 49-year-old woman farmer Mansi Devi, died after being struck by lightning while working in a field.

She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In another incident, a 68-year-old man from Dundigachhi village under Gola Block of the district was killed after being struck by lightning, when he was returning home from somewhere else, another official said.