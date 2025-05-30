Lifestyle for environment likely to become national mission

Currently, the NAPCC has eight active missions across sectors like water, energy, and agriculture, aimed at addressing climate change.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Mission LiFE at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, October 20, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The government is considering adding Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), according to two officials aware of the development.

The incorporation of Mission LiFE into the NAPCC aims to better quantify the needs of individuals and businesses while creating awareness, a government official said.

Prime Minister Modi had pitched for Mission LiFE at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The mission was officially launched in October 2022 to mobilise at least one billion people in India and worldwide to take individual and collective action to protect and conserve the environment between 2022 and 2028.

The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) serves as the nodal ministry for the national-level coordination and implementation of Mission LiFE.

Any related initiatives will be managed by this ministry, the government official cited above said.

As a global programme, Mission LiFE aims for three core shifts in the collective approach to sustainability: a change in demand at the personal level, a change in supply at the business level, and a change in policy to support sustainable consumption and production.

However, a significant challenge remains in the area of adoption.

"Awareness does not always lead to action. Although the government is working to create awareness, there is often a delay when it comes to actions taken by individuals, communities, and businesses," said the second person.

One practical recommendation from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is to set air conditioning units to 26 degrees C, which is considered optimal for comfort, energy efficiency, and emission reduction.

However, whether people follow this remains uncertain. It might be adopted by those connected to nature, but not universally, the person added.

Mission LiFE introduces a different approach to lifestyle changes compared to other interventions, such as promoting solar energy in the grid.

The government has a comprehensive programme for rooftop solar installations, which provides capital subsidies.

In contrast, Mission LiFE emphasises behavioural changes, encouraging individuals to be environmentally conscious and motivated; this initiative is self-driven.

"Incorporating this mission into the NAPCC may enhance awareness and encourage individuals and institutions to adopt responsible behaviour through mass campaigns.

"Additionally, it will help quantify needs. This process is expected to unfold gradually, rather than as swiftly as initiatives like the National Solar Mission," according to the quoted government official.

Through this initiative, the government aims to highlight necessary lifestyle changes for achieving more sustainable outcomes.

Once awareness campaigns are launched representing government intervention the hope is that people will receive a tangible to-do list to follow, leading to potential changes on the ground that result in energy and emission savings.

Queries sent to the secretary and spokesperson of MoEFCC did not receive a response till the time of going to press.

"It is difficult to provide specific details right now as discussions have just begun, with one meeting having taken place," said the government official when asked whether there would be any adjustments to the policy if added to the NAPCC.

"Any changes would depend on consultations, and if the MoEFCC sees the need to implement modifications, those could be made."

The entire process to draft the policy document could take at least two years, and approval from the Prime Minister's Office will be necessary after inter-ministerial consultations, the official informed.

The programme's focus on amplification and sustainability strategies is valuable.

While technology and innovation are key, behaviour must be central, requiring rigorous methods.

Measuring progress and impact is crucial, said Nitesh Mehrotra, Partner, Sustainability & Resilience at EY India, stressing that driving a movement is difficult without understanding objectives and actions.

Holistic assessment and review are essential, Mehrotra said, emphasising the importance of allocating budget and investments to Mission LiFE, as without proper funding, progress will be difficult.

Moreover, he underlined that integrating Mission LiFE into state action plans was crucial.

Vaibhav Chaturvedi, a research fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, said that Mission LiFE must be examined within each sector, as there could be a long list of interventions.

"It was essential to analyse which stakeholders are relevant for each of these interventions," he said.

