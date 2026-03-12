HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 Jailed for Life in Rajasthan Over Cooperative Society Feud Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 12, 2026 19:57 IST

March 12, 2026 19:57 IST

Ten individuals have been sentenced to life in prison by a Rajasthan court for the murder of a police constable's brother, a crime fuelled by intense rivalry in a local cooperative society election.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Rajasthan court sentenced ten people to life imprisonment for the murder of a police constable's brother.
  • The murder was motivated by rivalry in a local cooperative society election in Galana village.
  • The convicts were found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
  • The court imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on each of the ten convicts in addition to the life sentence.

A SC/ST court here on Thursday sentenced a 65-year-old man, his three sons and six other relatives to life imprisonment for the murder of a Rajasthan Police constable's brother seven years ago, over rivalry in a local cooperative society election.

According to Public Prosecutor Ritesh Mewara, the incident occurred in Galana village under Kaithun police station limits on night of February 3, 2019, when Meghraj Nagar (65), along with his three sons and relatives barged into the house of Abhimanyu Bagadi.

 

One of them -- Teerathraj, Nagar's son -- shot Abhimanyu with a country-made pistol, causing him fatal injury on right side of chest. They also thrashed him and his father Mathuralal before fleeing.

The two were taken to hospital, where Abhimanyu succumbed to injury during treatment the same night, the prosecutor said.

Based on a complaint by family members on February 4, 2019, the police lodged a case against Meghraj Nagar, his three sons and six other relatives under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, including section 302 (murder), besides provisions under the Arms Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and began investigation.

The police arrested all 10 accused in this connection. Nine of them were granted bail while Teetathraj was denied bail and has been under judicial custody since, Mewara said.

The Verdict and Sentencing

The special SC/ST court on Thursday, in a 135-page judgement, found Meghraj Nagar (65), his three sons -- Kushraj Nagar (34), Ramraj Nagar (32), Teetathraj Nagar (37) -- and Dinesh (35), Bhagwan (45), Naveen Kumar (44), Om Prakash (55), Hemraj (53), and Shailendra(29), all residents of Kaithun police station area, guilty of murder and awarded life imprisonment to each, the public prosecutor said.

The court also imposed fine of Rs 40,000 on each of the convicts, he added.

Deceased Abhimanyu Bagadi was the brother of a Rajasthan Police constable, and motive behind the crime was rivalry in a local cooperative society election, Mewara said.

During the trail, statements of 40 witnesses were recorded before the court and 138 documents were exhibited, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

