Life is precious: HC orders govt to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health daily

The Delhi high court has issued a directive for the daily monitoring of activist Sonam Wangchuk's health, who is currently on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar, stressing the importance of preserving every citizen's life amidst his protest against alleged NEET irregularities.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk and a medical professional on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke present. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The Delhi High Court has mandated daily health monitoring for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar.

The court underscored the preciousness of human life, directing government doctors to regularly check Wangchuk's condition and provide medical aid.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and Delhi government, agreed to the regular medical check-ups.

Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

The Delhi high court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor on a daily basis the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar here, and extend medical aid if needed.

Court Emphasises Preciousness of Life

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asserted that life was precious and said Wangchuk's condition should be regularly checked by government doctors.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre as well as the Delhi government, submitted that life of every individual was precious and there was no objection to undertaking Wangchuk's regular medical checkup.

"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the court said.

"We appreciate the stand taken by the Solicitor General and direct that Wangchuk's medical condition shall be monitored on a daily basis and whatever medical intervention is required shall be taken," it ordered.

Background to the Protest

The court passed the order on a PIL raising concern over Wangchuk's health.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.