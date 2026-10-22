Home  » News » Life Comes To A Standstill In Manipur

Life Comes To A Standstill In Manipur

By REDIFF NEWS October 22, 2026 07:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

On Tuesday and Wednesday, normal life was affected with closures of markets, educational institutions and business establishments in five valley districts of Manipur due to a statewide 48-hour strike called by a civil society group to protest against the killing of three Meiteis by suspected militants.

Members of the Native People Committee Manipur (in different parts of Imphal East and Imphal West districts blocked roads and staged protests against the killing of three firewood collectors at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago.

 

Manipur Strike

IMAGE: A deserted view of the Khwairamband Ema Keithel, one of the busiest women's markets during a 48-hour general strike, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Manipur Strike

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Manipur Strike

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Manipur Strike

IMAGE: Family members of one of the men killed in the shooting mourn near the Khongbal Sunurok hill range. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Manipur Strike

IMAGE: Family members of one of the men killed in the shooting address a press conference in the presence of Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Manipur Strike

IMAGE: A woman burns material in the middle of a road during the 48-hour statewide shutdown. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Manipur Strike

IMAGE: Protesters stand near burning material. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Manipur Strike

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during a 48-hour statewide shutdown. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Manipur Strike

IMAGE: A security person stands near a barricade. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

More News Coverage

ManipurMeiteisImphal WestKangpokpiSunurok

More From Rediff

Siang: Can India Turn Challenge Into Opportunity?

Siang: Can India Turn Challenge Into Opportunity?
The Art Of Doing Nothing At Work

The Art Of Doing Nothing At Work
The Village India Seized From Pakistan

The Village India Seized From Pakistan

Related Stories

Imphal Protests: CM Event Targeted Amidst Killings

Imphal Protests: CM Event Targeted Amidst Killings

Quick Links

NPCMEma KeithelLokeshwar SinghCongress

Web Stories

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs
8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries
6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know

6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know