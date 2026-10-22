Life Comes To A Standstill In Manipur

On Tuesday and Wednesday, normal life was affected with closures of markets, educational institutions and business establishments in five valley districts of Manipur due to a statewide 48-hour strike called by a civil society group to protest against the killing of three Meiteis by suspected militants.

Members of the Native People Committee Manipur (in different parts of Imphal East and Imphal West districts blocked roads and staged protests against the killing of three firewood collectors at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago.

IMAGE: A deserted view of the Khwairamband Ema Keithel, one of the busiest women's markets during a 48-hour general strike, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Family members of one of the men killed in the shooting mourn near the Khongbal Sunurok hill range. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Family members of one of the men killed in the shooting address a press conference in the presence of Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A woman burns material in the middle of a road during the 48-hour statewide shutdown. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protesters stand near burning material. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during a 48-hour statewide shutdown. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A security person stands near a barricade. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff