Lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' exposed by CAG report on Rafale: Jaitley

February 13, 2019 14:33 IST

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the lies of the Congress and opposition parties stand exposed by the Comptroller and Auditor General report on Rafale, which reaffirms the dictum that truth shall prevail.

 

The CAG report on Rafale, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said that the deal negotiated by the National Democratic Alliance in 2016 was 2.86 per cent cheaper than what was negotiated by the United Progressive Alliance in 2007.

“It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. Satyameva Jayate -- the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum,” Jaitley said in a series of tweet.

He said, the CAG report outlines that 2016 deal terms were lower in terms of price, faster in terms of delivery, while ensuring better maintenance and lower escalation.

“The lies of ‘Mahajhootbandhan’ stand exposed by the CAG Report. How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation?” he questioned in the tweet.

