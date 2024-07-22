News
'Lies, cheats, rapes': Indian-origin entrepreneur vs Elon Musk on Trump

'Lies, cheats, rapes': Indian-origin entrepreneur vs Elon Musk on Trump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 22, 2024 16:09 IST
Tech billionaire Elon Musk and Indian-American venture capitalist Vinod Khosla were engaged in a war of words on Monday over Donald Trump's candidature for the United States presidency.

Trump, 78, on Thursday night accepted his Republican Party's nomination for a third consecutive presidential bid.

On the other hand, incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, on Sunday withdrew from the presidential race, following mounting pressure from Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican candidate Trump last month.

Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris, the current vice president, to be the new Democratic nominee.

In a post on X, Khosla said that it is hard for him to support someone like Trump, a Republican, who has "no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women", and "hates immigrants" like him.

"He may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want President who will set back climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?" he asked.

 

Replying to his post, Musk said Trump "doesn't hate you. In fact, I think he likes you. Meet him and find out for yourself".

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he is not suggesting that Trump is without flaws, however, there should be an administration that is more likely to be meritocratic and promote individual freedoms over the heavy hand of government.

"How many times have you read something in the media where you know the real story, but what they printed was diabolically false? Well, it's way worse in politics, which is a blood sport...Many years ago, that was the Democratic Party, but now, the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party,” he said.

Khosla in his reply said that he agreed with not trusting the media as well as on meritocratic and promoting individual freedoms.

“But abandon climate and "drill baby drill? Be MAGA (Make America Great Again) and abandon NATO and American leadership and moral authority? I was a socially liberal registered fiscal Republican till climate made me switch to Independent,” the top investor in Silicon Valley said.

Continuing his support for the former US president, Musk said civilisation does need oil and gas for quite some time.

“I don't think we should demonise an industry that is essential for humanity to function. However, as you know, sustainable energy production and consumption is growing very rapidly and is tracking to exceed the use of hydrocarbon fuels. That will happen no matter what Trump does,” Musk asserted.

And as for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), he said, the amount contributed by the US is absurdly higher than other allies.

“Why are American taxpayers paying for the defence of Europe when Europe is fully capable of doing so itself?” Musk asked.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
