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LG Sinha Urges Scientists To Translate Immunology Into Public Health Action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 23:56 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha urged scientists at the 'IMMUNOCON-2026' conference to translate immunological knowledge into public health action, focusing on precision medicine, AI integration, and climate immunity to combat future health threats.

Key Points

  • LG Manoj Sinha highlighted the critical need to translate scientific immunological knowledge into actionable public health strategies.
  • He emphasised strengthening efforts against infectious diseases, improving vaccine efficacy, and enhancing overall healthcare delivery.
  • Sinha urged scientists to collaborate on precision medicine, immuno-AI fusion systems, and research into climate immunity.
  • The LG called for reducing the gap between laboratory discoveries and practical patient care to benefit public healthcare.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said scientific knowledge must be translated into public health action to strengthen the ability to combat infectious diseases, improve vaccine effectiveness and enhance healthcare delivery.

The LG was speaking at the inaugural session of the Annual Conference of the Indian Immunology Society 'IMMUNOCON-2026' here. The theme of the event, organised by the Advanced Centre for Human Genetics, SKIMS, was "Beneath the Grandeur of Chinar: Illuminating Mysteries from Fundamentals to Translational Frontiers in Health".

 

Advancing Public Health Through Immunology

In his keynote address, Sinha highlighted the evolving role of immunology in biomedical innovation and healthcare. He hailed the human immune system as one of nature's most extraordinary living architectures that defends the body with remarkable precision. He emphasised on translating the scientific knowledge into public health action and putting dedicated focus on immunological research to further strengthen the ability to combat infectious diseases, improve vaccine effectiveness and enhance healthcare delivery.

The LG stated that continuous immunological innovation remains a moral obligation to prepare for future global health threats.

Revolutionising Healthcare with Precision Medicine

"I consider precision medicine to be a major revolution in the healthcare sector today. Scientists, experts and researchers from various disciplines and institutions participating in this conference must collaborate and deliberate on this aspect and focus on inventing solutions capable of transforming medical science," he said.

Key Areas for Scientific Collaboration

Sinha called upon scientists and stakeholders to foster deeper collaborations and work on three key areas. "First, there is a need to develop immuno-AI fusion systems using artificial intelligence tools to help create immune profiles across different age groups in states. Second, scientists, given the changing environment, must work on climate immunity and prepare for the challenges and potential threats, including pandemics.

"Third, stakeholders in translational medicine must reduce the time gap between laboratory discoveries and practical patient care, ensuring that the public healthcare system gains access to new diagnostic tools, medical devices, and therapies," he said.

The LG expressed his gratitude to the global immunology community for its lifelong dedication to safeguarding human life. He also said that organising the annual conference of the Indian Immunology Society in Jammu and Kashmir aligns with the region's ancient legacy as a historic hub of knowledge and scientific discovery.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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