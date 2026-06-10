LG Sinha Urges Scientific Knowledge Translation For Public Health Action

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the vital role of immunology in public health, urging scientists to translate scientific knowledge into actionable strategies for combating infectious diseases and enhancing healthcare delivery at the IMMUNOCON-2026 conference.

Key Points J&K LG Manoj Sinha advocates for translating scientific immunological knowledge into public health action.

He stressed the importance of continuous immunological innovation to prepare for future global health threats and improve vaccine effectiveness.

Sinha urged scientists to collaborate on immuno-AI fusion systems, climate immunity, and accelerating translational medicine.

The LG highlighted precision medicine as a major revolution in the healthcare sector.

The IMMUNOCON-2026 conference in Srinagar underscores J&K's legacy as a hub for scientific discovery.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said scientific knowledge must be translated into public health action to strengthen the ability to combat infectious diseases, improve vaccine effectiveness and enhance healthcare delivery. The LG was speaking at the inaugural session of the Annual Conference of the Indian Immunology Society 'IMMUNOCON-2026' here. The theme of the event, organised by the Advanced Centre for Human Genetics, SKIMS, was "Beneath the Grandeur of Chinar: Illuminating Mysteries from Fundamentals to Translational Frontiers in Health".

In his keynote address, Sinha highlighted the evolving role of immunology in biomedical innovation and healthcare. He hailed the human immune system as one of nature's most extraordinary living architectures that defends the body with remarkable precision. He emphasised on translating the scientific knowledge into public health action and putting dedicated focus on immunological research to further strengthen the ability to combat infectious diseases, improve vaccine effectiveness and enhance healthcare delivery.

LG Sinha Calls For Continuous Immunological Innovation

The LG stated that continuous immunological innovation remains a moral obligation to prepare for future global health threats. "I consider precision medicine to be a major revolution in the healthcare sector today. Scientists, experts and researchers from various disciplines and institutions participating in this conference must collaborate and deliberate on this aspect and focus on inventing solutions capable of transforming medical science," he said.

Key Areas For Scientific Collaboration

Sinha called upon scientists and stakeholders to foster deeper collaborations and work on three key areas. "First, there is a need to develop immuno-AI fusion systems using artificial intelligence tools to help create immune profiles across different age groups in states. Second, scientists, given the changing environment, must work on climate immunity and prepare for the challenges and potential threats, including pandemics. "Third, stakeholders in translational medicine must reduce the time gap between laboratory discoveries and practical patient care, ensuring that the public healthcare system gains access to new diagnostic tools, medical devices, and therapies," he said.

The LG expressed his gratitude to the global immunology community for its lifelong dedication to safeguarding human life. He also said that organising the annual conference of the Indian Immunology Society in Jammu and Kashmir aligns with the region's ancient legacy as a historic hub of knowledge and scientific discovery.