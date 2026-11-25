The Supreme Court has voiced significant concern over the alleged influence of political executives on criminal prosecution, highlighting how the approach to cases can shift dramatically with changes in government.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern that the conduct of criminal prosecution often changes with a change in government.

CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi highlighted the need for "sanity in prosecution" and consistency, stating prosecutorial decisions should not be dictated by political leadership.

The observations were made during hearings related to the cash-for-jobs case involving former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji.

The bench cautioned against taking any step that could prejudice the accused before the top court hears the matter, emphasising fairness.

The Supreme Court directed the trial court to adjourn proceedings to a date during the week commencing December 14, with the matter posted for further hearing on December 11.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over alleged influence of political executives on criminal prosecution, saying the conduct of prosecution often changes with a change in government.

Supreme Court Flags Political Influence in Justice System

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observations while hearing matters arising from the cash-for-jobs case involving former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji.

"The worst part of the administration of criminal justice is that the texture of prosecution changes with the texture of the political executive," the CJI said during the brief hearing.

"One government drags its feet, another government goes post-haste. Let us have some sanity in prosecution," Justice Bagchi said echoing the view of the CJI.

The observations came when senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher, appearing for the TVK government, said there was some urgency in the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Balaji, urged the bench that no steps be taken towards framing charges by the local court until the top court hears the matter.

Concerns Over Case Delays and Fairness

The bench examined the scope of the pending applications and noted that the miscellaneous application sought directions for the completion of trials in four cases pending before the sessions court dealing with cases involving members of Parliament.

When Shakdher clarified that applications in three of the cases concerned discharge and framing of charges, the bench cautioned against taking any step that could prejudice the accused before the top court considered the matter.

"He may have serious allegations, but do not condemn him unheard," the CJI said.

The bench also expressed concern over the delay in the proceedings, pointing out that the criminal cases had been registered in 2021 and 2022, while the matter was being heard in 2026.

When Shakdher submitted that the cases pertained to the tenure of the previous government and not the present dispensation, the CJI said the court was not concerned with which government was in power when the cases were initiated.

Ensuring Impartial Prosecution Decisions

Emphasising the need for fairness and consistency in criminal prosecution, the CJI said that the bench expected prosecutors to exercise proper and reasonable judgement.

He further remarked that prosecutorial decisions should not be dictated by the political leadership.

Shakdher urged the bench not to incorporate the observations in its order and assured it that appropriate instructions would be issued.

The bench said it was not making a formal observation for the order but expected the prosecution to act with fairness and reasonableness.

It directed the trial court to adjourn the proceedings to a date during the week commencing December 14.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 11.

Background of Senthil Balaji Case

The case arose from allegations of a cash-for-jobs racket during Balaji's tenure as Tamil Nadu's transport minister.

The proceedings involve criminal prosecutions and related corruption inquiries, including issues concerning multiple charge sheets, their clubbing and the conduct of the pending trials.