2 LeT terrorists killed in J-K; AK rifle, pistol recovered

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed," a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba

They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.

Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.