2 LeT terrorists killed in J-K; AK rifle, pistol recovered

2 LeT terrorists killed in J-K; AK rifle, pistol recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 17, 2023 12:08 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed," a police spokesman said.

 

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba

They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.

Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
Why Kishan could bat in middle order vs New Zealand
Why Can't Shraddha Stop Smiling?
Who is the Indian Kim Kardashian?
Maharashtra signs MoUs worth Rs 45,900 cr on WEF day 1
