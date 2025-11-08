HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Let Fadnavis probe: Pawar on grandnephew's land deal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 08, 2025 17:09 IST

Citing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar on Saturday supported a probe into the controversial land deal allegedly linked to the company of his grandnephew Parth Pawar.

IMAGE: NCP-SP Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The chief minister has said publicly that the matter is serious. So he should conduct a probe and put the facts before society," Pawar told reporters.

The controversy pertains to the alleged illegal sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune's Mundhwa area, reportedly worth around Rs 1,800 crore, which Opposition leaders claim was purchased by a company linked to Parth, son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, for only Rs 300 crore with a stamp duty waiver.

 

Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from the transaction.

When asked if his nephew Ajit Pawar is being targeted politically by allies in Mahayuti, the senior Pawar said, "I wouldn't know."

Sharad Pawar also appeared not to agree with his daughter and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule's remarks on Parth. Sule had said she didn't think Parth would do anything wrong.

"This could be her (Supriya's) view," he said.

He emphasised that the administration, politics, and family and different.

"As a family, we (Pawars) are one, but we are divided ideologically. One of my grand nephews had contested against Ajit Pawar, and Ajit Pawar 's wife had contested against my daughter," he said.

The veteran politician said the strategy for the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra will be decided unanimously (by Maha Vikas Aghadi allies).

"We (NCP-SP) are meeting tomorrow and will take a call on our strategy and on inducting new partners in our fold," he said.

He also hinted at taking the Raj Thackeray-led MNS along in the Opposition camp.

"If a good alternative emerges through a consensus in MVA, the Congress party should not take an extreme stance on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and should think about it. We will discuss this tomorrow," he said.

The former Union minister alleged the Mahayuti government doesn't seem bothered about the plight of farmers, battling crop loss and indebtedness.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's kingdom comprised hardworking people and farmers. Shivaji Maharaj always took care of farmers. However, this is not happening now. The help announced by the state government for agriculturists hit by heavy rains has not yet reached many among them", he said.

Terming the government's announcement of a relief package akin to a fraud, Pawar said the farmers who had received the financial assistance in April for unseasonal rains have not got anything now.

"The announcement of a farmer loan waiver seems deceptive", Pawar added.

Amid an agitation led by former MLA Bachchu Kadu, CM Fadnavis had stated that the state government will take a decision on a farm loan waiver by June 30, 2026.

