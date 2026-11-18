Security forces achieved a major success in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district by neutralising Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat, a self-radicalised terrorist responsible for multiple attacks and killings.

IMAGE: Lateef Bhat went missing in November last year and joined LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF)y. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Bhat, who had picked up the gun exactly one year prior, was responsible for an attack on a CRPF post on November 11 and suspected of killing a policeman on July 22, 2026, and two non-local labourers on July 31, 2026.

He was trapped inside a mosque and refused repeated appeals to surrender before being flushed out with teargas and gunned down.

Kulgam SSP Anayat Ali Chowdhary termed the operation a major success, stating Bhat was heavily self-radicalised and received directions from across the border to disrupt peace and damage the economy.

Security agencies had placed a reward of Rs 15 lakh for his capture.

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, one year to the day he is believed to have picked up the gun to become one of the Valley's most wanted terrorists.

Bhat, who was in his 20s, was responsible for the attack on a CRPF post in south Kashmir's Kulgam area on November 11, police said.

How The Encounter Unfolded

A week later, the boy from Khrewan area in Kulgam was trapped inside a mosque, refusing repeated appeals to surrender made by senior police and Army officers via video calls. He refused. The Army subsequently used teargas to flush him out of hiding and gunned him down.

The cycle of violence that began on November 18, 2025 had ended exactly a year later.

Major Success For Security Forces

"I do not think there is a bigger success than this in 2026," Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam, Anayat Ali Chowdhary told reporters.

Terming the operation a major success, he said Bhat was heavily self-radicalised.

"After joining the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, he was receiving directions from across (the border) to disrupt peace here, hit tourism, and damage the economy. You have all seen his three or four attacks and how ruthlessly he carried them out," the SSP added.

Bhat had managed to give security forces the slip a few times in the past "but was trapped very effectively this time", he said.

Bhat's Terror Activities And Background

He is suspected to have killed a policeman in Anantnag on July 22, 2026 and is the prime suspect in the targeted killing of two non-local labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam a few days later on July 31.

A former carpenter, Bhat finished his Class 12 in 2021 and dropped out of college soon after. He went missing in November last year and joined LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), officials said.

Security agencies had put a reward of Rs 15 lakh for his capture. He leaves behind his parents, a brother and a married sister.