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LeT chief Hafiz Saeed named as accused in Pahalgam terror attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje July 06, 2026 15:13 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet, officially naming Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as a key accused in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, charging him with waging war against India and orchestrating a cross-border conspiracy.

Hafiz Saeed

IMAGE: Hafiz Saeed, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba. Photograph: PTI

Key Points

  • The NIA has filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in the Pahalgam terror attack.
  • Saeed has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
  • The charges include waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border.
  • The Pahalgam attack on April 22 last year resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and one local.
  • The NIA continues its investigation to uncover the full extent of Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism in India.
 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday named Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet on the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jammu, the anti-terror agency charged Pakistan-based Saeed in his individual capacity and also as chief of the banned LeT and its active proxy organisation The Resistance Front (TRF), an NIA statement said.

Charges Against Saeed

He has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. NIA has also charged Saeed with waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border in the chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed in continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet, provides details of Pakistan's conspiracy, Saeed's role and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination, according to the statement.

Previous Chargesheet and Ongoing Probe

In its earlier chargesheet filed on December 15, 2025, NIA named Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, as well as two arrested accused.

It also charged the proscribed LeT/TRF terrorist organisation as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam terror attack.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22 last year targeted tourists; 25 tourists and a local were shot dead by the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

An FIR was initially registered by the police station in Pahalgam.

After initial investigations, the case was transferred to the NIA by the Union home ministry.

"NIA continues to probe the case to unravel the complete conspiracy by Pakistan, which has been actively sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil from across the border," the statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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