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'Lehra do Tiranga' protest: Delhi Police files multiple FIRs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 17, 2026 19:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Delhi Police has initiated legal action by registering multiple FIRs against protesters who defied prohibitory orders in Connaught Place during the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra do Tiranga' demonstration on Friday.

'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest

IMAGE: Protestors amid security personnels chant slogans as they take part in 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest in New Delhi, October 16, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs for violating prohibitory orders in Connaught Place.
  • The violations occurred during the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest a day ago.
  • A crowd gathered on Friday despite repeated announcements to disperse.
  • Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita banned mass gatherings.
  • CJP supporters and student activists protested on Friday, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with alleged violation of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest a day ago, sources said on Saturday.

Protests Defy Prohibitory Orders

"Despite repeated announcements asking people to disperse, a crowd gathered in and around Connaught Place on Friday, prompting the police to initiate legal action," said the source.

 

The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banned mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

Hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests across Connaught Place amid a massive police deployment on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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