Left to skip Vijay's meet called amid rift in alliance

Tamil Nadu's ruling TVK alliance faces a critical test of unity as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chairs a coordination meeting amidst boycotts from Left parties and a public leadership dispute with the Congress.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to chair a critical TVK alliance coordination meeting to formalise the ruling coalition's structure.

The meeting aims to establish a common minimum programme, form a joint steering committee, and define an official alliance identity.

Key Left allies, CPI(M) and CPI, are boycotting the meeting for the second consecutive time, preferring issue-based support over formal participation.

A significant public rift has emerged between TVK and Congress over CM Vijay's potential 2029 Prime Ministerial candidacy versus Rahul Gandhi's national leadership.

The TVK government's thin majority relies on Congress and other allies, making the meeting a crucial test for Chief Minister Vijay's ability to preserve coalition unity.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will chair the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's second major alliance coordination meeting at the party's headquarters here on Wednesday afternoon, with discussions expected to focus on formalising the ruling coalition's structure amid absence of key allies.

The crucial meeting will focus on establishing a common minimum programme, forming a joint steering committee, and defining an official identity for the alliance built on secularism and social justice.

However, the absence of key allies and differences between the TVK and Congress over national leadership threaten to overshadow the meet.

Alliance Coordination Challenges

TVK sources in Chennai said that major cabinet partners including the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) have confirmed their participation.

In contrast, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Communist Party of India have chosen to skip the meeting, which is their second consecutive boycott of formal alliance talks since July 1.

Clarifying the decision, CPI-M state secretary P Shanmugam stated on Tuesday that the Left's outside support remains strictly issue-based to maintain assembly stability.

Unwilling to join a formal apparatus aimed at anchoring future local body and 2029 Lok Sabha pacts without cabinet representation, the Left seeks to preserve its political independence to critique government policies on labour, agriculture, and public affairs.

Leadership Rift Threatens Unity

Adding to the tension is a public rift between the TVK and the Congress over national leadership.

Demands from TVK legislators and ministers positioning Chief Minister Vijay as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 general elections have drawn sharp opposition from Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders.

Firmly asserting that Rahul Gandhi remains the undisputed leader of the national opposition bloc, Congress Minister S Rajesh Kumar warned that undermining this consensus could force the party to reconsider its participation in the state cabinet.

TVK leadership subsequently attempted to downplay the issue, framing the 'Vijay for PM' statements as personal opinions of individual lawmakers.

Navigating Coalition Dynamics

With the TVK government relying on crucial numbers from the Congress (5 MLAs), alongside the VCK, the IUML, and Left parties (2 MLAs each) to sustain its thin majority, Wednesday's meeting will be a major test of Chief Minister Vijay's political dexterity in preserving coalition unity while shaping the state's governance roadmap.