Left parties to fight Tamil Nadu bypoll separately from TVK front

In a strategic move for the upcoming Tamil Nadu bypolls, the CPI and CPI-M have declared their independent candidacy in two key Assembly segments while reaffirming crucial outside support for the ruling TVK, aiming to counter BJP influence and address critical public issues.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CPI and CPI-M will contest one assembly seat each in the upcoming Tamil Nadu bypolls on October 6.

The Left parties will maintain outside support for the ruling TVK government to prevent indirect BJP influence in the state.

This decision makes the bypolls a five-cornered contest, with Left parties forming a separate bloc, not allied with the TVK, the DMK, the AIADMK, or the NTK.

Left leaders criticised the 'imposed' nature of the bypolls, stemming from the AIADMK legislators resigning to join the TVK.

The campaign will focus on neo-liberal economic policies and people's problems, aiming to amplify public voice in the legislature.

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist, assuring continued outside support to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Sunday announced that they will contest one assembly segment each in the bypolls to be held next month in Tamil Nadu.

The CPI will fight from Dharapuram and the CPI-M will try its luck from Maduranthakam in the October 6 bypolls and the decision has turned the bypolls a five-cornered contest with the nominees of the TVK, main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Drvaida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Naam Tamilar Katchi in the fray.

Left Parties' Independent Stance

While making it clear that the Left parties are a separate bloc, they underlined that the decision does not pose any threat to the stability of the government which is being backed to make sure that Tamil Nadu remains out of bounds for the Bharatiya Janata Party even indirectly through the office of Governor.

Addressing a press conference after deliberations at the party's state committee meeting, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the October 6 byelections are 'imposed', and not a natural outcome.

Apparently, the reference was to the broader issue of resignations of the AIADMK legislators who joined the TVK including Marakatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama representing Maduranthakam and Dharapuram respectively.

Both of them have now been named nominees of the TVK for the bypolls.

Veerapandian said the CPI had already decided that, given the prevailing political situation, it would not be a part of any alliance and it has now been decided that this stance should continue.

Accordingly, the CPI has decided to contest the bypolls by joining hands with the Left parties alone including the CPI-M.

"We have conveyed our opinion (to fight polls by joining hands with Left parties) to the CPI-M and it has also taken the same stand; the CPI will contest from Dharapuram and CPI-M from Maduranthakam," he added.

For the sake of democracy and to respect the people's verdict the CPI supports the TVK from outside.

It was to ensure that the Governor does not sit over the 'authority of the people', and to prevent the indirect rule of the BJP, Veerapandian reiterated.

Campaign Focus and Criticisms

CPI-M state secretary M Shanmugam told reporters in Tiruchirappalli that the party's state committee meeting has decided to fight bypolls and it will be a lone fight of the Left parties, the CPI-M, the CPI and the CPI-Marxist Leninist-Liberation.

On September 15, candidates will be introduced in Chennai and the state secretaries of the three parties -- the CPI, the CPI-M, and the CPI-ML-Liberation -- will participate.

Candidates have already been announced by the AIADMK-BJP front, the DMK, and the TVK alliance.

"The left parties are not part of any of these fronts," he underlined.

The upcoming bypolls is not a 'general election or an election for a change of government'.

Hence, the party has decided that in the byelections, the CPI-M and the CPI will fight from one constituency each.

To a question on the campaign strategy, the Marxist party leader said the TVK regime's budget reflects several aspects of neo-liberal economic policies.

As a party providing support, the CPI-M has conveyed its views to ministers from time to time and insisted that particular laws should not be enacted.

"They accepted some, but many they did not accept."

The party has already stated that the assembly must function democratically and serve as a forum to debate people's problems.

"All these aspects will definitely feature in the campaign for bypolls. It will serve as a good opportunity to take alternative policies to the people," Shanmugam said.

The people are aware of how the four Left members utilised the Assembly by prioritising people's problems.

Hence, the victory of the Left party candidates from these two constituencies will provide a good opportunity to echo the voice of the people even more strongly in the legislature.

"Therefore, we would like to request the voters of those two constituencies to give an opportunity to the Left forces," the Marxist leader appealed to the people.

Clarifying Support and Political Stance

On support to the government, Shanmugam clarified that the Left support from the outside would continue.

"There is no danger to the government whatsoever due to this political stand for byelections," he said.

To a question, he said it was incorrect to claim that this stand may favour the DMK.

"We are fielding candidates against all three fronts. This is an imposed election. As a political party we have to face polls and we must contest."

Now, both candidates fielded on behalf of ruling TVK won on AIADMK tickets in the 2026 Assembly election.

Shanmugam said: "They cannot offer any reasonable justification for resigning within 20 days and joining TVK. It is very bad and wrong. We criticised right then that taking such a decision against the sentiments of the people was wrong. There is no denying the possibility that horse-trading took place. Secondly, we, on behalf of the CPI-M, openly stated back then that this would only lead to unhealthy politics. Those criticisms still stand."

Against the background of such a political scenario in the state, "We had already decided that the Left front would function independently, and we had already announced many events."

On the rationale behind support to the TVK, the Left leader reiterated that the decision was to ensure that the BJP does not get a chance for indirect rule.

Asked about supporting the TVK government and at the same time contesting independently and whether this would not cause confusion among the people, he said: "We will campaign extensively and clarify our political stance among the people."