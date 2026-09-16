Why Left Parties Demand Withdrawal Of UPI Charges

Left parties in India are vehemently opposing the new charges on UPI payments over Rs 2,000, alleging the government caved to US pressure to benefit foreign payment giants and demanding an immediate withdrawal of this "anti-people" digital payment policy.

Key Points Left parties, including CPI and All India Forward Bloc, strongly condemn the new charges on UPI payments exceeding Rs 2,000, demanding their immediate withdrawal.

CPI General Secretary D Raja alleges the decision is a result of "US pressure" to benefit foreign payment companies like Visa and Mastercard, weakening India's domestic payment systems.

Critics argue that imposing charges on UPI, a publicly developed technology, burdens merchants and consumers, despite government claims that consumers won't be directly charged.

The move is seen as undermining UPI's status as a free public digital infrastructure, potentially expanding future charges and compromising India's digital sovereignty.

Transactions above Rs 2,000, now subject to a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), account for a significant 65% of total UPI merchant transaction value.

Left parties on Wednesday condemned the move to impose charges on UPI payments over Rs 2000, with CPI General Secretary D Raja alleging it was done under "US pressure" and demanded the withdrawal of the "anti-people decision." All India Forward Bloc said UPI has become an essential component of everyday economic life for workers, small traders, and millions of ordinary citizens, and should not be converted into another "revenue-generating avenue for financial and payment-service intermediaries."

Raja alleged that the move weakens the UPI system to accommodate foreign corporate interests. "Charges on UPI usage, a publicly developed payment technology, are deeply unfortunate and have been brought under US pressure," Raja said on X. He said the government claims consumers will not be charged but experience shows that merchants always find ways to pass new costs on to consumers.

Allegations Of US Pressure And Foreign Corporate Interests

"The exercise is also illogical. There is no additional processing cost simply because a payment is of Rs 10 or Rs 10,000. NPCI is a cash-rich institution, with substantial cash and investments, and has paid crores of rupees in taxes to the government. There is no justification for turning a public digital payment system into a fee-generating mechanism that ultimately burdens consumers," he said. The Left leader said the context of the decision cannot be ignored.

"The US Trade Representative has explicitly objected to India's UPI and zero-MDR framework, identifying India's digital payment policies as a trade barrier because they favour domestic payment systems and disadvantage American payment companies. Companies such as Visa and Mastercard have a direct interest in expanding card payments and making UPI and RuPay less attractive," he said.

Impact On Digital Sovereignty And Consumer Burden

Raja said that transactions above Rs 2,000 account for around 65 per cent of the total value of UPI merchant transactions and this is precisely the segment subjected to charges. "The Modi government has yet again caved in to US pressure instead of defending India's interests," the CPI leader said. Raja said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly projected UPI as a symbol of "Digital India" and surrendering its autonomy due to foreign pressure is a blot on India's digital sovereignty. The move would ultimately burden merchants and consumers "while serving the commercial interests of foreign payment corporations," he said.

Raja also pointed out that a huge share of India's digital payments ecosystem already belongs to Walmart-owned PhonePe and Alphabet-owned Google Pay, which together process nearly 80 per cent of UPI transactions. "Instead of making these giant corporations pay for their enormous use of public digital infrastructure and generating billions in revenue, the government has chosen to burden merchants and consumers," he said. "UPI was built as public digital infrastructure to provide simple, interoperable and low-cost payments. It must not be weakened to accommodate foreign corporate interests. The Modi government must withdraw this anti-people decision and keep UPI free," Raja added.

Forward Bloc Joins Opposition To MDR Charges

The All India Forward Bloc also opposed the introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges on UPI merchant transactions and demanded withdrawal of the new regime. In a statement, the bloc's general secretary, G Devarajan, said the imposition of a 0.4 per cent MDR on merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 was a departure from the zero-MDR framework that helped make UPI a mass public payment infrastructure. The charge would apply in essential sectors such as railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, he said.

The AIFB also rejected the government's contention that the overwhelming majority of transactions would remain free, saying the introduction of a charge-based architecture could allow the threshold and scope of charges to be expanded in the future. "UPI should be treated as public digital infrastructure, not as a private toll road," Devarajan said.

Understanding The New UPI Transaction Charges

From October 15, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to person-to-merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000. The charge will be paid by merchants, not consumers, and will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant payments, will remain free.