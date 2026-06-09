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Pakistan And Lebanon Discuss Regional Security And Defence Cooperation

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 13:31 IST

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Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Lebanese Army Chief General Rodolphe Haykal recently met to bolster defence cooperation and discuss the evolving regional security landscape, aiming to strengthen military ties between the two nations.

Photograph: Official DG ISPR/Twitter

Photograph: Official DG ISPR/Twitter

Key Points

  • Lebanese Army Chief General Rodolphe Haykal met Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.
  • Discussions focused on regional security, defence cooperation, and enhancing bilateral military relations.
  • Both sides aim to strengthen professional interactions, training cooperation, and institutional linkages.
  • Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to expanding defence collaboration with Lebanon.

The Lebanese army chief on Tuesday met with his Pakistani counterpart Field Marshal Asim Munir, during which the two exchanged views on the evolving regional security situation.

Strengthening Bilateral Military Ties

The military's media affairs wing said in a statement that Lebanese armed forces' Commander-in-Chief General Rodolphe Haykal called on Chief of Defence Forces Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

 

During the meeting, they exchanged views on "matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security environment, defence cooperation and prospects for enhancing bilateral military relations".

"The discussions focused on strengthening professional interactions, training cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two countries," it stated.

Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Lebanon and underscored the army's commitment to expanding defence collaboration with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the statement said.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of both armed forces to fostering closer military-to-military cooperation, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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