Rediff.com  » News » Leave Kharkiv at once, Indian embassy urges Indians

Leave Kharkiv at once, Indian embassy urges Indians

Source: PTI
March 02, 2022 17:56 IST
In an urgent advisory, the India embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday asked all Indians stranded in Kharkiv to leave the conflict zone immediately.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi meets Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, father of Naveen Shekharappa, a final year medical student, who was killed in Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, at Chalageri village, in Haveri, Karnataka, March 2, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The embassy asked Indians to proceed to settlements in Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible.

 

"For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible," the embassy said.

"Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) today," it said.

The advisory, which did not specify whether these places are in Ukraine or in other countries, came amid raging fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
