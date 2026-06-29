Leave Ayodhya or...: Lawyer's body warns Champat Rai, others

The Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya has taken a strong stance against alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement, resolving that its members will not represent the eight accused and imposing a significant penalty on any lawyer who defies this decision.

IMAGE: Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Faizabad Bar Association has resolved that its members will not represent the eight accused in the Ram temple donation embezzlement case.

Lawyers violating this decision face a hefty Rs 5-lakh penalty, reflecting strong sentiments against the alleged theft.

The Bar Association also demanded the departure of three temple management officials from Ayodhya, threatening a city blockade.

Eight individuals, involved in counting donations, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the alleged scam.

Police searches were conducted at the residences of the accused as part of the ongoing investigation into the temple fund misappropriation.

The Faizabad Bar Association, Ayodhya, on Monday resolved that none of its members would represent the eight accused arrested in the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, warning that any lawyer violating the decision would face a a Rs 5-lakh penalty.

At the Bar Association meeting, lawyers vocally demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, all associated with the management of the temple (but not mentioned as accused in the FIR), "must leave" Ayodhya.

The lawyers warned that if the trio did not leave within three days, the entire city of Ayodhya would be blockaded and no one would be allowed to enter.

Lawyers' Stance On Temple Embezzlement

The Bar had taken a similar decision in 2005, following a terrorist attack at the then makeshift Ram temple, when lawyers decided not to defend the accused.

The decision was taken at the association's general body meeting after lawyers on Sunday indicated they were unlikely to defend the accused, saying their sentiments had been hurt by the alleged theft of temple offerings.

Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said, "The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused."

According to the resolution passed by the Bar Association, any advocate appearing on behalf of the accused would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Investigation Into Donation Misappropriation

The eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple.

They were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement and were remanded to judicial custody till June 29. On Sunday, police teams also conducted simultaneous searches at the residences of all eight accused as part of the ongoing investigation.