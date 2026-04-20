Politician Drives Tractor Onto Cricket Pitch After Invitation Snub

A local politician in Maharashtra disrupted a cricket tournament final by driving a tractor onto the pitch after allegedly being snubbed with an invitation, causing chaos and halting the match.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points A local politician in Maharashtra allegedly drove a tractor onto a cricket pitch during a tournament final.

The politician was reportedly angry about not being invited to the MLA Trophy cricket tournament in Dharangaon.

The incident resulted in the pitch being vandalised and the match being called off due to unsafe conditions.

Local police intervened to control the situation, but no formal complaint was lodged by the organisers.

A cricket tournament final in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district ended in chaos when a local politician allegedly drove a tractor onto the pitch and vandalised it as he was angry over not being invited, officials said.

The incident occurred on April 12 during the final of the MLA Trophy cricket tournament in Dharangaon, more than 400 km from Mumbai.

According to officials, the leader-who serves as the Dharangaon municipal council president-was upset about not being invited to the event by the organisers.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the man driving a tractor onto the playing field, churning up the turf and rendering the pitch unplayable. Players, organisers, and spectators were left stunned as the situation escalated rapidly.

Cricket Match Disrupted by Tractor Incident

"The council president acted in a fit of rage," an official said on Sunday.

The match was immediately called off due to unsafe playing conditions, raising concerns about the security arrangements for teams from Dharangaon and nearby villages.

Local police reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control, the official said.

No complaint was lodged as organisers decided not to escalate the matter, the official added.

Under Indian law, property damage could lead to charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The local police will likely conduct a preliminary inquiry before deciding whether to file a formal case, given the lack of a complaint from the organisers.