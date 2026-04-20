HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Politician Drives Tractor Onto Cricket Pitch After Invitation Snub

Politician Drives Tractor Onto Cricket Pitch After Invitation Snub

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 08:41 IST

x

A local politician in Maharashtra disrupted a cricket tournament final by driving a tractor onto the pitch after allegedly being snubbed with an invitation, causing chaos and halting the match.

Photograph: BCCI

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • A local politician in Maharashtra allegedly drove a tractor onto a cricket pitch during a tournament final.
  • The politician was reportedly angry about not being invited to the MLA Trophy cricket tournament in Dharangaon.
  • The incident resulted in the pitch being vandalised and the match being called off due to unsafe conditions.
  • Local police intervened to control the situation, but no formal complaint was lodged by the organisers.

A cricket tournament final in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district ended in chaos when a local politician allegedly drove a tractor onto the pitch and vandalised it as he was angry over not being invited, officials said.

The incident occurred on April 12 during the final of the MLA Trophy cricket tournament in Dharangaon, more than 400 km from Mumbai.

 

According to officials, the leader-who serves as the Dharangaon municipal council president-was upset about not being invited to the event by the organisers.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the man driving a tractor onto the playing field, churning up the turf and rendering the pitch unplayable. Players, organisers, and spectators were left stunned as the situation escalated rapidly.

Cricket Match Disrupted by Tractor Incident

"The council president acted in a fit of rage," an official said on Sunday.

The match was immediately called off due to unsafe playing conditions, raising concerns about the security arrangements for teams from Dharangaon and nearby villages.

Local police reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control, the official said.

No complaint was lodged as organisers decided not to escalate the matter, the official added.

Under Indian law, property damage could lead to charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The local police will likely conduct a preliminary inquiry before deciding whether to file a formal case, given the lack of a complaint from the organisers.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Why Is Kohli Angry?
Why Is Kohli Angry?
Sports track turned into parking lot for Maha netas
Sports track turned into parking lot for Maha netas
Watch: When a cricket match took ugly turn
Watch: When a cricket match took ugly turn
India look to take series lead on flat Rajkot wicket
India look to take series lead on flat Rajkot wicket
Was Jaiswal Upset With Mumbai Team Management?
Was Jaiswal Upset With Mumbai Team Management?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

'Feeling Surreal': Sadhvi Satish Sail After Big Win1:26

'Feeling Surreal': Sadhvi Satish Sail After Big Win

Tamannaah Bhatia offers prayers at Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati0:40

Tamannaah Bhatia offers prayers at Lord Sri Venkateswara...

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet 0:25

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO