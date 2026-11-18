The Bharatiya Janata Party has vehemently criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks at Columbia University, where he painted a grim picture of the Indian economy.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a group photo with students and faculty at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, in New York. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at Columbia University, calling him the "leader of anti-India propaganda."

Gandhi stated on Tuesday that India is facing an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment and a broken manufacturing base.

BJP highlighted that global agencies like IMF, Moody's, and Goldman Sachs project strong economic growth for India.

BJP leaders accused Gandhi of a "sinister design" to weaken India's international image and questioned his motives for repeatedly criticising India abroad.

The party asserted that India is advancing across sectors, with economic progress backed by data, and is moving towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Indian economy at Columbia University, calling him the "leader of anti-India propaganda" who repeatedly speaks ill of the country on foreign soil.

Citing projections by various global agencies, the BJP said the world recognises India as one of the fastest-growing economies, but Gandhi is busy portraying India as an "economic disaster".

In a fireside chat at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday, Gandhi said India is sitting on an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in its education system.

He said India's economic model "stopped giving results almost a decade ago", criticising the government's initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India' and claiming they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.

Gandhi's Economic Disaster Claims

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Gandhi made "false statements" and "baseless allegations", and accused him of having a "sinister design" to weaken India's international image.

"Every time Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he has a sinister design and an evil conspiracy against a very vibrant, robust and internally strong democracy like India," Bhatia said, describing the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition as "immature", "irresponsible" and "anti-India".

In a post on X, Union Minister of Education Pralhad Joshi said every time Gandhi travels abroad, his passport gets stamped and his anti-India propaganda gets another destination.

BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal also accused Gandhi of repeatedly portraying India negatively on foreign soil, saying this has become a "recurring pattern".

"While the world recognises India as one of the fastest-growing major economies, Rahul Gandhi is busy portraying the country as an 'economic disaster' on foreign soil," he said.

BJP Defends India's Economic Progress

IMF and Moody's have projected India's economic growth to be 7 per cent for FY27, while RBI's professional forecasters have estimated a 7.1 per cent growth rate for the same period. Goldman Sachs expects India's real GDP to grow by 6.9 per cent in 2026 despite global economic uncertainties, Agarwal said.

Citing a World Bank report, the BJP leader said poverty at the lower-middle-income benchmark declined from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty.

"From infrastructure and manufacturing to digital transformation, services, investment and financial inclusion, India is advancing across sectors and strengthening its position in the global economy," he said.

Agarwal asked why Gandhi has repeatedly chosen foreign platforms to portray India in a negative light, even when global economic institutions have acknowledged the country's growth and transformation.

"What exactly is the objective behind this narrative?" he asked.

"India is moving forward with the resolve to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Its economic progress is backed by data, its global standing is rising, and no political narrative can erase the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," he said.

BJP Leaders Condemn Gandhi's Foreign Criticism

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of anti-India propaganda."

He alleged that Gandhi made foreigners criticise India's democracy during the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad and questioned his conduct as the LoP.

"Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi insults the spirit of India's national flag by speaking against Indian democracy," Bhandari said on X.

Comparing Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhandari said the PM upholds India's national interests during his official foreign visits, while calling the Congress leader a "disaster as a responsible LoP".

Undermining India's Global Standing

BJP leader C R Kesavan accused Gandhi of resorting to "toxic lies" and "third-rate politics" on foreign soil.

"Rahul Gandhi terming the vibrant Indian economy being on the brink of a disaster when New India is rising on the international stage as the world's fastest (-growing) economy only exposes the political bankruptcy of the failed and frustrated Rahul Gandhi," he said on X.

He termed the Congress leader's remarks "fabricated falsehoods" and alleged that they undermined the people's mandate and India's democratic process.

"The fundamental difference between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in their approach toward India is (that) while PM Modi ji respectfully picked up our national tricolour when he saw it on the floor during Quad summit, Rahul Gandhi applauds and cheers when his handpicked foreign delegates abuse Indian democracy," Kesavan said.