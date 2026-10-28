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Lawyers vandalise Allahabad High court judge's courtroom

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai Updated: October 28, 2026 16:28 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Lawyers at the Allahabad High Court allegedly vandalised Justice Ajay Bhanot's courtroom on Wednesday, protesting his alleged misconduct during court proceedings on October 27, which included humiliating an advocate and mocking a senior advocate.

The Allahabad high court.

FILE IMAGE: The Allahabad high court.Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Lawyers at the Allahabad High Court allegedly vandalised Justice Ajay Bhanot's courtroom on Wednesday due to controversy over his conduct.
  • The incident occurred after the High Court Bar Association wrote to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali seeking action against Justice Bhanot.
  • The association alleged that Justice Bhanot humiliated an advocate and mocked senior advocate V P Srivastava during court proceedings on October 27.
  • Specific allegations include Justice Bhanot ordering an advocate to jail and directing him to apologise to a police officer.
  • The Bar Association described the alleged conduct as contemptuous and urged the Chief Justice to take serious note and initiate appropriate action.

Lawyers at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday allegedly vandalised the courtroom of Justice Ajay Bhanot amid controversy over his alleged conduct during court proceedings.

When Justice Bhanot entered his courtroom, lawyers opposed him, with some raising slogans. Later, a group of lawyers allegedly vandalised tables and chairs there.

 

Lawyers Protest Justice Bhanot's Conduct

The incident came a day after the newly elected office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association wrote to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, seeking action over an alleged incident involving Justice Bhanot during court proceedings on October 27.

In the letter, sent through the Registrar General, the association alleged that the judge had humiliated an advocate and mocked senior advocate V P Srivastava.

According to the letter, a Superintendent of Police officer was sitting in the row behind the additional government advocate (AGA) when an advocate asked him to move to the row behind, saying the seat was not his.

The AGA allegedly rebuked the advocate and told him that he would complain to the judge.

Allegations Of Humiliation And Mockery

The association claimed that after entering the courtroom, Justice Bhanot pointed a finger at the advocate and, in harsh words, ordered that he be sent to jail.

When the advocate sought forgiveness, the judge allegedly directed him to apologise to the police officer, the letter stated.

The association also alleged that Justice Bhanot mocked senior advocate Srivastava, claiming that the incident had adversely affected the dignity of the legal fraternity.

Describing the alleged conduct as contemptuous, the association urged the Chief Justice to take serious note of the matter and initiate appropriate action.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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