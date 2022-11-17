News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lawyers shout slogans against Aaftab in Delhi court

Lawyers shout slogans against Aaftab in Delhi court

Source: PTI
November 17, 2022 18:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A section of lawyers on Thursday evening at a court premises in New Delhi shouting slogans against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Mehrauli killing case.

IMAGE: Aaftab Poonawala being taken to the jungle where he allegedly disposed of parts of Shraddha's body after killing her, New Delhi, November 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Around 100 advocates, practising at the Saket district courts, assembled around 3 pm when they came to know that the accused will be produced before metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla.

They shouted slogans demanding the award of death penalty for Poonawala, who is under police custody.

 

One of the protesting lawyers, Surendra Kumar, said the protest was organised against the heinous crime of the accused.

"We demand fair investigation in the matter. It should be decided expeditiously in a fast track court," he said.

Earlier in the day, the metropolitan magistrate permitted the Delhi police to produce the accused before him through video conferencing.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

The police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cops collect Shraddha's dad's DNA sample for match
Cops collect Shraddha's dad's DNA sample for match
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
Delhi murder: Aaftab told the cops 'Yes, I killed her'
Delhi murder: Aaftab told the cops 'Yes, I killed her'
Social media used to raise terror funds: NIA chief
Social media used to raise terror funds: NIA chief
JMM supporters demonstrate as ED quizzes Hemant Soren
JMM supporters demonstrate as ED quizzes Hemant Soren
Kerala withdraws Sabarimala 'entry for all' handbook
Kerala withdraws Sabarimala 'entry for all' handbook
'NRI Or Resident For Tax Purpose?'
'NRI Or Resident For Tax Purpose?'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Court allows police to conduct narco test on Aaftab

Court allows police to conduct narco test on Aaftab

Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops

Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances