Lawyers shout slogans against Aaftab in Delhi court

A section of lawyers on Thursday evening at a court premises in New Delhi shouting slogans against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Mehrauli killing case.

IMAGE: Aaftab Poonawala being taken to the jungle where he allegedly disposed of parts of Shraddha's body after killing her, New Delhi, November 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Around 100 advocates, practising at the Saket district courts, assembled around 3 pm when they came to know that the accused will be produced before metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla.

They shouted slogans demanding the award of death penalty for Poonawala, who is under police custody.

One of the protesting lawyers, Surendra Kumar, said the protest was organised against the heinous crime of the accused.

"We demand fair investigation in the matter. It should be decided expeditiously in a fast track court," he said.

Earlier in the day, the metropolitan magistrate permitted the Delhi police to produce the accused before him through video conferencing.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

The police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.