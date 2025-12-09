HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at ex-CJI attacked in court

Lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at ex-CJI attacked in court

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
December 09, 2025 19:30 IST

A lawyer who almost hurled a shoe at former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was allegedly attacked inside Karkardooma district court premises on Tuesday, sources said.

IMAGE: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore. Photograph: ANI video grab

A video of the attack, purported to have been launched over an auto fare, made the rounds on social media.

The video showed a group attacking 71-year-old Rakesh Kishore with a slipper, while the lawyer defended himself.

 

The clip also showed the lawyer asking the attacker why he was beating him and then shouting several times, "Sanatan Dharm ki jai ho."

More than one advocate confirmed that the attack happened inside the district court premises.

"There was a huge ruckus. We rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion," an advocate said on the condition of anonymity.

Another advocate said the identity of the assailants and the motive for the incident were not known.

On October 6, Rakesh Kishore approached the dais when a bench led by the ex-CJI was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it at the judge.

Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom intervened and prevented the attack. The lawyer was swiftly escorted out of the court.

Later, the SC refused to initiate contempt action against him.

Source: PTI
