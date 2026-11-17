The Supreme Court is set to address a significant case of alleged lawyer misconduct, as the Supreme Court Bar Association seeks contempt action against advocate Pravin Singhal for making disparaging remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

FILE IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea for contempt action against a lawyer on November 18.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) filed the plea against lawyer Pravin Singhal.

The contempt action is sought due to unsavoury remarks made against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The incident occurred on Monday when the lawyer was escorted out of court after an outburst.

The lawyer had sought an urgent hearing on alleged judicial corruption and made remarks when his request was not immediately granted on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on November 18 a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking contempt action against a lawyer who made unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Contempt Plea Details

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Advocates Pragya Baghel and Meenesh Dubey, secretary and joint secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), respectively, mentioned the matter.

They informed the bench that they have obtained the consent of Attorney General R Venkataramani to file a petition seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer, Pravin Singhal.

The bench said the plea would be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The Courtroom Incident

In an unusual turn of events on Monday, a lawyer was escorted out of a courtroom of the apex court after he made unsubstantiated and unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

After a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana assembled in the afternoon on Monday, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his submissions regarding alleged corruption in the judiciary.

He alleged that he had not received any response from the CJI's office to his communication on the issue sent on November 2.

The lawyer urged the top court to accord a hearing straightaway.

"You cannot mention anything like this," Justice Mohana observed.

When the lawyer persisted, the CJI said, "We will see, you just wait."

However, the lawyer allegedly proceeded to make unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

"No, I will not wait. You cannot sit in that chair. You do not deserve. You do not have the integrity for that," the lawyer said.

After that, the virtual proceedings of the court were stopped for some time.

Later, according to sources, the lawyer was escorted out of the courtroom by the security personnel present there.