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Why Was Minister Bhujbal's Official Residence Address Misused?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 23:22 IST

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Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal's official residence address was allegedly misused in a public notice for a private property development project, prompting a police complaint and raising concerns about security and administrative breaches.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points

  • A non-cognisable case was filed against a lawyer for using Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal's official residence address in a public notice.
  • The public notice was for a private cluster development project in south Mumbai's Girgaon area.
  • Minister Bhujbal's office complained about the misuse of the 'Satpuda' bungalow address, citing security and administrative concerns.
  • The lawyer is reportedly the son of a government staff member residing in official quarters.
  • Bhujbal's office clarified that the minister has no connection to the private redevelopment project.

Police have registered a non-cognisable case against a lawyer for allegedly mentioning the address of Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal's official residence for an advertisement related to a private property cluster development project in south Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

Misuse Of Minister's Official Residence Address

The incident came to light after the minister's office approached the Malabar Hill police station to complain about the alleged misuse of the address of the 'Satpuda' bungalow, an official said.

 

"A public notice was published in newspapers regarding a stalled cluster development project in south Mumbai's Girgaon area," he said.

The notice addressed the untraceable owner of a building that was obstructing the project, instructing them to come forward and meet at the Satpuda bungalow, the official government residence currently occupied by minister Bhujbal, he added.

The person who issued the public notice is a practising lawyer. He is the son of a staff member working at 'Jetavan' bungalow, another government residence, and currently resides in the designated government staff quarters on the premises, according to the official.

Flagging security and administrative breach, Bhujbal's office filed a complaint with the Malabar Hill police station, prompting them to register a non-cognisable case.

The minister and his office have absolutely no connection or association with the private redevelopment project mentioned in the advertisement, the official said, adding that further probe in the case was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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