Hari Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member, Detained In US

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Hari Boxer, accused of murder and extortion across multiple Indian states, has been detained in the US, marking a significant step in the crackdown on organised crime.

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Key Points Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer has been detained in the US by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Boxer faces multiple criminal cases in Haryana, including the murder of a gym owner in Hansi in June.

He allegedly operated criminal activities from abroad, supplying weapons to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang and orchestrating extortion and firing incidents across six Indian states.

Rajasthan Police and Haryana Police are coordinating efforts to bring Hari Boxer back to India to face charges.

Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) is intensifying its crackdown on organised crime, collaborating with other state police forces and central agencies to dismantle criminal networks.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Hari Boxer, who has been detained in the US by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), faces multiple case in Haryana, including involvement in Hansi gym owner's murder.

US Detention Of Gang Member

Boxer has been detained in the US by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and efforts are underway to bring him to India, Rajasthan Police said on Sunday.

Hari Boxer, 40, a resident of Chatarpura village in Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan, was allegedly operating criminal activities in India from abroad and played a key role in supplying weapons to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang.

He was involved in extortion threats and firing incidents in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force, ADG, Dinesh MN said.

Boxer's Criminal Network And Activities

Haryana police sources said that Boxer is involved in at least seven cases including extortion and murder in Haryana including killing of a gym owner.

Notably, a gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi in June.

Haryana police's Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police had recently said they have intensified its action against organised crime, mounting an effective crackdown on wanted criminals hiding abroad and their networks.

Police Crackdown On Organised Crime

Through better coordination with police forces of different states and central agencies, sharing of intelligence and technical surveillance, the entire criminal network is being identified.

Haryana police also said that to effectively control the activities of inter-state gangs and criminals, Haryana Police has established a strong inter-state coordination mechanism with the Police of Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Under this mechanism, real-time intelligence related to gangsters, shooters, arms suppliers, financiers and associates is being shared.

Joint raids and coordinated arrests are carried out against wanted and reward-carrying criminals operating across state borders. Regular inter-state coordination meetings are also being organised for threat assessment and formulation of joint strategies.