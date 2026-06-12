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Home  » News » Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Law Student In Godman's Obscene Videos Case

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Law Student In Godman's Obscene Videos Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 21:48 IST

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A Mumbai court has granted anticipatory bail to law student Abhay Pratap, accused of selling obscene videos of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, citing the material's prior availability on the internet.

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old law student, Abhay Pratap, received anticipatory bail from a Mumbai court.
  • Pratap was accused of selling obscene videos of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat online.
  • The court granted bail, noting the videos were already freely available on the internet.
  • The judge ruled that custodial interrogation of the student was not required for the probe.
  • Pratap faces charges under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for selling obscene material.

A court here on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a 21-year-old law student who is facing a criminal case for allegedly selling obscene videos of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat online.

Kharat, arrested for allegedly raping multiple women and cheating several people by professing to have occult powers, is currently in judicial custody.

 

Court's Rationale For Granting Bail

While granting pre-arrest bail to Abhay Pratap, the student, additional sessions judge Nitin Jiwane noted that the videos in question were already available on the internet. "The data which is available on social media platforms cannot be expected to be sold by the applicant," the court said. The probe of the case, therefore, does not need his custodial interrogation, the judge held.

Cyber police have registered a case against Pratap, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and second-year LLB student, under section 294 (sale of obscene material online) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advocate Pratik Chavan, appearing for the accused, argued that he was falsely implicated and had no part in creating, editing, or originally publishing the material. The lawyer also pointed out that the videos were already freely accessible on the internet.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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