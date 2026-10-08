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Latur School Principal Held In Minor Sexual Harassment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 14:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A private school principal in Latur has been arrested on Thursday under the stringent POCSO Act following allegations of sexually harassing minor girl students, concluding a multi-day manhunt by local police.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A private school principal in Latur was arrested on Thursday for alleged sexual harassment of minor girl students.
  • The 54-year-old accused had been on the run since a case was registered against him on October 4.
  • The case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the stringent POCSO Act.
  • Police teams conducted extensive searches across multiple locations before apprehending the accused on Wednesday night.
  • Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe personally monitored the investigation.

The founder and principal of a private school in Latur, who was accused of sexually harassing minor girl students, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Arrest Made In POCSO Case

A case was registered against the 54-year-old accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the MIDC police station here on October 4.

 

Since then, the principal had been on the run, they said.

Police teams conducted searches at several places, including Udgir, Omarga, Pune, Panvel and Palghar, to track the accused, an official said.

The accused was finally taken into custody on Wednesday night, he said.

Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe had been personally monitoring the investigation, the official added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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latur school principalpocso actsexual harassmentminor girlsmaharashtra police

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