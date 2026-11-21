Latur police in Maharashtra have launched a significant district-wide crackdown on illicit liquor suppliers, registering cases against 80 accused and seizing materials worth Rs 3.81 lakh, demonstrating a strong stance against illegal alcohol trade.

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Key Points Latur police conducted a district-wide crackdown on illicit liquor suppliers on Friday.

The operation resulted in cases registered against 80 accused individuals.

Material worth Rs 3.81 lakh was seized during the drive.

The special drive was directed by Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe.

Police plan to continue with preventive action against habitual offenders.

In a district-wide action, police in Maharashtra's Latur cracked down on illicit liquor suppliers, registering cases against 80 accused and seizing material worth Rs 3.81 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Latur Police Target Illegal Liquor Trade

The special drive was conducted on Friday on the directions of superintendent of police Amol Tambe.

A total of 152 police personnel, including 25 officers and 127 constables, were deployed for the coordinated operation. Teams inspected locations suspected of being involved in illegal liquor sales and initiated legal action against those found engaged in the trade.

Police said the crackdown would not be limited to registering offences, but would also include preventive action against habitual offenders.