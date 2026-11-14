Family Arrested For Alleged Murder Over Relationship In Latur

Police in Latur have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder and kidnapping of a 25-year-old man, Tukaram alias Sonu Baburao Gitte, whose decomposed body was found recently, highlighting a tragic case stemming from a relationship opposed by the woman's family.

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Key Points Three persons were arrested in Latur district for the murder and kidnapping of 25-year-old Tukaram alias Sonu Baburao Gitte.

Gitte's decomposed body was found a few days ago on the Tawarja riverbed at Bhusni village.

The victim was in a relationship with a woman whose family strongly opposed it and allegedly murdered him on November 1.

The woman's family members allegedly bundled Gitte into an autorickshaw, murdered him, and dumped his body.

A CCTV camera at a petrol pump captured the victim being taken away, providing a breakthrough for the police.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the murder and kidnapping of a 25-year-old man, whose decomposed body was found a few days ago in Latur district, a police official said on Saturday.

Latur Murder Investigation Details

The body of Tukaram alias Sonu Baburao Gitte (25), a native of Nandgaul village in Parli Vaijnath tehsil of Beed district, was found on the Tawarja riverbed at Bhusni village in Ausa tehsil, he said.

"Our probe has found that Gitte, an electrician living with his maternal uncle here, was in a relationship with a woman. Her family strongly opposed the relationship, and the couple had previously been warned. However, they decided to get married," he said.

On November 1, the woman allegedly called Gitte and asked him to come to take her away, following which he reached Garud Chowk here late that night, the official said.

"The woman's family members, who were waiting there, bundled him into an autorickshaw, murdered him and dumped his body on the Tawarja riverbed. They pushed his motorcycle into the river and threw his phone away," the official said.

A probe began on the complaint by Gitte's brother Dnyaneshwar, with police getting a breakthrough after finding out that a CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump had captured the victim being taken away in an autorickshaw.

Balaji Maroti Suryawanshi (57), his wife Lalita (49), their son Anand (25), and their relative Pandurang Chander Yadav (38) were booked on charges of murder and kidnapping. Three persons have been arrested so far, he added.