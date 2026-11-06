Five-Year Jail Term For Child Sexual Assault In Latur

A special court in Latur has delivered a five-year jail sentence to Govind Sadhu Naikwade for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, highlighting the stringent application of the POCSO Act in protecting children.

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Key Points A special court in Latur on Friday sentenced Govind Sadhu Naikwade to five years in jail for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on the convicted individual.

The incident took place on October 21, 2024, when Naikwade entered the victim's home and assaulted her.

The child was rescued by her mother and relatives after she raised an alarm.

Naikwade was arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

A special court in Latur on Friday sentenced a man to five years in jail for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Court Convicts Accused In POCSO Case

Special POCSO cases Judge SA Sayyad convicted Govind Sadhu Naikwade (50), a resident of Ujalamb in Chakur tehsil, and also fined him Rs 5000.

On October 21, 2024, Naikwade had entered the house of the victim, applied powder on her face and cheeks and sexually assaulted her. The child's mother and kin rescued her after she raised an alarm.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Chakur police station for sexual assault, outraging modesty, sexual harassment, house-trespass and other offences, following which Naikwade was arrested.