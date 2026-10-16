Latur Man Confesses To Woman's Murder After Stabbing

Discover the shocking details of a Latur murder case where a man allegedly stabbed a woman to death and subsequently confessed his crime to the police on Friday.

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Key Points A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death with a screwdriver in Latur.

The incident occurred near the victim's house on Thursday night over a dispute.

The accused, Ramzan Chandpasha Shaikh, later appeared at a police station and confessed to the murder on Friday.

Police have registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused.

A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death with a screwdriver here and later appeared in a police station and confessed to the crime, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sheetal Bharat Gaymukhe, Ramzan Chandpasha Shaikh, a resident of Karim Nagar in Latur, allegedly attacked Gaymukhe with a screwdriver near her house over some dispute on Thursday night, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, MIDC Police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, Shaikh arrived at the police station with his relatives and allegedly confessed to the murder. He was arrested and further probe was on.