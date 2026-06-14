Tragic Hit-And-Run In Latur Claims Three Lives, Driver Absconds

A tragic hit-and-run accident on the Latur-Nanded highway in Maharashtra has claimed three lives and left two seriously injured after a container truck collided with a motorcycle and a car, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the absconding driver.

Key Points Three people died and two were seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Latur-Nanded highway.

A container truck first hit a motorcycle, killing two riders, then rammed into a car, killing a 17-year-old occupant.

The deceased motorcycle riders were identified as Janardhan Kalba Yenge (60) and Savita Janardhan Yenge.

The truck driver fled the scene after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the absconding driver.

In a hit-and-run case, three persons were killed and two seriously injured when a container truck collided with a motorcycle and a car in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday. The truck driver fled after the accident, which occurred on the Latur-Nanded highway, close to Chakur town at around 6 pm on Saturday and efforts were on to trace him.

Investigation Underway After Tragic Accident

The container truck was heading from Nanded towards Latur when it first struck a motorcycle and then rammed into a car near Algarwadi Phata, the police said. Two motorcycle riders, identified as Janardhan Kalba Yenge (60) and Savita Janardhan Yenge, residents of Telgaon in Ahmedpur tehsil, died on the spot. The couple was returning home after attending a function in Nageshwadi, a Chakur police official said.

Car occupant Shreyash Sachin Waghmare (17) also died in the accident. Two other persons in the car sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said.

Following the accident, local residents and police rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind, and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

The accident disrupted traffic on the busy highway, causing delays for some time. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway, the official said.