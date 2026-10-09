Latur Court Hands 20-Year Sentence For Sexual Assault

Discover how a Latur court delivered a stringent 20-year jail sentence to Kiran Ashok Kushbhage on Friday for the sexual assault of a minor girl, highlighting the legal system's commitment to protecting children under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A Latur court sentenced a man to 20 years in jail on Friday.

Kiran Ashok Kushbhage, 29, was convicted for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The incident occurred in 2023, leading to a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Friday by a Latur court for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Additional sessions court judge SA Syed also fined Kiran Ashok Kushbhage (29), a resident of Nandgaon here, Rs 5,000.

The girl was sexually assaulted in 2023, following which a case was registered at MIDC police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The probe was carried out by sub inspector Sandeep Karad under the supervision of inspector Samadhan Chavare.