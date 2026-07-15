Late-night meeting of NCP, NCP-SP leaders at CM's house sparks buzz

Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with speculation following a late-night meeting between ruling and opposition NCP leaders, set against the backdrop of a controversial Constitution Amendment Bill proposing to increase Lok Sabha seats and initiate delimitation.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X

Key Points A late-night meeting between ruling NCP and Opposition NCP-SP leaders at the Maharashtra CM's residence has sparked political speculation.

The meeting coincides with claims that the BJP is seeking support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to increase Lok Sabha seats.

Congress leader P Chidambaram has urged regional parties not to support the bill, citing potential 'grave injustice' to states.

The proposed bill aims to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation during the Monsoon session.

Speculation also includes a possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party.

A late-night meeting of leaders from the ruling Nationalist Congress Party and Opposition Nationalist Congress Party-Shradchandra Pawar at the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has fuelled speculation about a change in political equations in the state.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Congress leader P Chidambaram's claim that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is wooing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to get their support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which the government intends to bring in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

There has also been buzz about the possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Details Of The High-Stakes Political Meeting

According to sources, senior NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil met Fadnavis at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai late Tuesday night regarding an issue in his Uran-Ishwarpur constituency in Sangli district.

Patil and ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare did not meet the chief minister together, the sources said, declining to elaborate.

Controversial Constitution Amendment Bill And Delimitation

The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

Chidambaram, in a post on X on Tuesday, claimed, 'After splitting the TMC, the BJP is reportedly wooing the NCP-SP and the DMK to garner the crucial votes to support the new version of the failed Bill.'

The former home minister urged the two regional parties not to support the bill.

He claimed that delimitation of constituencies under the present formula will cause 'grave injustice' to the rights of states that had faithfully followed the National Population Policy and contained the growth of the state's population.

'States' rights must be fiercely guarded against the rampaging BJP,' the Congress leader said.