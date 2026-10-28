Assam Mourns Five Victims Of Guwahati Hotel Shooting

The tragic Guwahati hotel firing incident saw five victims laid to rest in Assam's Barpeta and Baksa districts on Wednesday, as police launch a Special Investigation Team to probe the deadly dispute.

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Key Points The last rites for five victims of the Guwahati hotel firing incident were performed on Wednesday in Assam's Barpeta and Baksa districts.

Five people, including four from a business family, were killed on Monday night at Hotel Bilas Inn due to a dispute over management with the leaseholder.

The accused leaseholder, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was arrested with a licensed .32-bore pistol and remanded to seven days of police custody on Tuesday night.

Assam Police has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident, with the bereaved family alleging a planned attack.

The shooting occurred after an argument escalated into a physical fight during a scheduled meeting on Monday to resolve disagreements over a five-year lease agreement.

The last rites of the five persons killed in the Guwahati hotel firing incident were performed at their native places in Assam's Barpeta and Baksa districts, officials said on Wednesday.

Five people, including four members of a business family, were killed and another injured in a shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area on GS Road on Monday night following a dispute between the property owners and the leaseholder over the hotel's management.

Victims Identified In Tragic Shooting

The deceased have been identified as Bhudev Bharali (65), his sister Helena (58), her son Debarshi Kashyap (39) and daughter-in-law Rinika Kashyap (30), and family staffer Narayan Das (48).

A driver of the Bharali family, Satyendra Pathak (43), was also injured in the shooting.

After post-mortem and necessary formalities on Tuesday, the bodies of four from the owner family reached their residence at Issapurhati in Barpeta town around 10:15 pm, an official said.

The body of Das reached his native place at Nimua in Baksa district around 10.30 pm, he added.

A large crowd gathered at the Barpeta residence as the bodies arrived, with neighbours and relatives mourning the deaths.

Emotional Farewell For The Deceased

"Later, four pyres were lit together around midnight at the crematorium ground on the banks of the Nakhanda River. Hundreds of people bade farewell to them," the official said.

The lone survivor of the incident, Pathak, is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

GMCH superintendent Devajit Choudhury said the bullet had passed through Pathak's right hand without damaging any vital nerves.

Accused Arrested, SIT Formed

The leaseholder, Ghanakanta Gogoi (34), was arrested soon after the incident with a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the crime, police said.

A court on Tuesday night remanded the accused to seven days of police custody. He will be produced before the court again on November 3.

Assam Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the firing incident, with the bereaved family alleging the attack was planned and demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

Joint Police Commissioner of Guwahati Ankur Jain will head the six-member SIT, while the other members are DCP (Central) Shambhavi Mishra, DCP (Crime) Debajit Nath, ADCP (Central) Viku Achumi, Paltan Bazar police station officer-in-charge inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan and sub-inspector Abinash Das.

Dispute Over Hotel Management Led To Violence

According to a police statement, the Bharali family had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10, 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh.

Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities, it added.

A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on Monday to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could commence, an argument escalated into a physical fight, following which Gogoi opened fire on six people, the statement said.