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Fourth Doctor Held In GMC Ragging Suicide Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 17:18 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover the latest developments in the tragic Surat ragging suicide case as the final absconding resident doctor is arrested, shedding light on the alleged harassment faced by a first-year postgraduate student.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The last absconding resident doctor, Nirali Vasave, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the suicide of first-year PG student Harsh Pandya.
  • Harsh Pandya was found hanging in his hostel room on August 9, following alleged ragging by four senior resident doctors at Government Medical College, Surat.
  • The accused doctors allegedly harassed 10 first-year residents of the microbiology department, including Pandya, since he joined the course in March-April.
  • A case has been registered under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
  • An anti-ragging committee concluded there was no evidence of physical abuse or that Pandya's death resulted from such abuse, despite allegations of mental harassment.

Police have arrested the last absconding resident doctor in connection with the suicide of a first-year postgraduate student who had allegedly faced ragging at Government Medical College (GMC) here.

"Nirali Vasave (29), a resident of Vyara in Tapi district, was arrested on Thursday," an official release said.

 

Details Of The Arrest

Vasave was one of the four resident doctors who had allegedly ragged Harsh Pandya, who was found hanging in his hostel room on August 9.

The other three -- Anuj Maheshwari, Dikshita Ghewaria and Hina Bhut -- were arrested earlier this month.

Initially, the case was registered as an accidental death. As the evidence of a possible criminal act emerged, the victim's father lodged a formal complaint, the release said.

Investigation And Allegations

Khatodara Police in the city registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the report of the anti-ragging committee.

The accused allegedly harassed 10 first-year residents of the microbiology department. Ever since Pandya joined the course in March-April, he faced harassment, the police said.

The accused doctors subjected Pandya and others to humiliation and lodged false complaints with faculty members alleging that they were not performing their duties, the complaint said.

On August 5, the seniors allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to the first-year students summoning them to the microbiology department's serology lab, where they detained them for two hours and mentally harassed and humiliated them with crude remarks, the complaint stated.

Committee Findings

A high-level committee formed to look into the matter issued show-cause notices to microbiology department head Dr Sumaiya Mulla and faculty members Dr Sangeeta Rajde, Dr Yogita Mistry and Dr Latika Purohit.

The anti-ragging committee, however, concluded that there was no evidence of physical abuse, or that Pandya's death resulted from such abuse.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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