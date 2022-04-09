News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Laskhar local commander killed in encounter in JK's Anantnag

Laskhar local commander killed in encounter in JK's Anantnag

April 09, 2022 10:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Lashkar-e-Tayiba local commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, while another gunfight broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

“LeT commander Nisar Dar has been killed at Sirhama in Anantnag during the encounter with the security forces. Search is going on in the area to nab his accomplices,” ANI quoted inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as saying.

 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Sirhama area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, one local militant of the LeT outfit was killed, the official said.

He said the group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out at the Chaki Samad area of DH Pora in neighbouring Kulgam district in south Kashmir, the official said.

He said the exchange of fire is going on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Amshipura encounter: Court martial of captain begins
Amshipura encounter: Court martial of captain begins
15 held for pelting stones at security forces in JK
15 held for pelting stones at security forces in JK
Kashmir Files director gets 'Y' category security
Kashmir Files director gets 'Y' category security
When Hema Met Shashi...
When Hema Met Shashi...
How Tewatia took Gujarat Titans past Punjab Kings...
How Tewatia took Gujarat Titans past Punjab Kings...
Pak Parl set to vote on no-trust vote against Imran
Pak Parl set to vote on no-trust vote against Imran
Is Hooda-Krunal relationship healing?
Is Hooda-Krunal relationship healing?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pak terrorist killed near Hazratbal shrine

Pak terrorist killed near Hazratbal shrine

JK: Journalist-turned-terrorist among 2 gunned down

JK: Journalist-turned-terrorist among 2 gunned down

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances