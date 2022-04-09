Laskhar local commander killed in encounter in JK's Anantnag

A Lashkar-e-Tayiba local commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag, while another gunfight broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

“LeT commander Nisar Dar has been killed at Sirhama in Anantnag during the encounter with the security forces. Search is going on in the area to nab his accomplices,” ANI quoted inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as saying.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Sirhama area of Anantnag following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of firing, one local militant of the LeT outfit was killed, the official said.

He said the group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out at the Chaki Samad area of DH Pora in neighbouring Kulgam district in south Kashmir, the official said.

He said the exchange of fire is going on.