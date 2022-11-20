News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lashkar terrorist accompanying police search team killed in encounter in J-K

Lashkar terrorist accompanying police search team killed in encounter in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 20, 2022 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A "hybrid" terrorist of Lashkar-e-Tayiba, accompanying a police party for identifying a hideout, was killed in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said.

"Hybrid" terrorists are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

The "hybrid" terrorist, Sajad Ahmad Tantray alias Furqan, a resident of Shirpora in Kulgam, was involved in the killing of a non-local labourer at Rakhmomen in Anantnag's Bijbehara on November 12, a police spokesperson said.

 

He was arrested and during questioning, he confessed to his involvement in the labourer's killing.

At his instance, a pistol used in the commission of the terror crime was recovered, the spokesperson said.

Tantray also revealed information about the presence of terrorists in Bijbehara's Cheki Duddo area, he added.

On the basis of information provided by Tantray, the police said, a search and cordon operation was launched in Cheki Dudoo. As the search party approached the hideout, it came under heavy firing from the hiding terrorists and Tantray was critically injured.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The spokesperson said the cordon in the entire area has been strengthened with the help of reinforcements and the search operation is underway.

Tantray was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and was involved in various crimes regarding which cases were registered.

He was also detained under the Public Safety Act from June 2019 to December 2019, the spokesperson said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 terrorists killed in 2 J-K encounters, 3 arrested
4 terrorists killed in 2 J-K encounters, 3 arrested
Peace seekers don't shelter terrorists: India to Pak
Peace seekers don't shelter terrorists: India to Pak
100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far
100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far
PIX: Sensational Suryakumar steals the show!
PIX: Sensational Suryakumar steals the show!
2nd T20: SKY's century powers India to big win
2nd T20: SKY's century powers India to big win
Shraddha murder: Cops call 3 to record statements
Shraddha murder: Cops call 3 to record statements
FIFA World Cup: What fans can't do in Qatar
FIFA World Cup: What fans can't do in Qatar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

Continue ops to end terrorism in J-K: Shah to forces

Continue ops to end terrorism in J-K: Shah to forces

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances