Rediff.com  » News » Lankan president asks Mamata in Dubai: Will you lead INDIA?

Lankan president asks Mamata in Dubai: Will you lead INDIA?

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 18:17 IST
A smiling Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whether she is going to lead the Opposition alliance, INDIA.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Sri Laknak President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Dubai, September 13, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy Mamata Banerjee on X

Banerjee, who met Wickremesinghe at the Dubai airport, was also amused by the question. "If people support us, we can be in a position (power) tomorrow," she replied.

 

The chief minister is on a 12-day official trip to Dubai and Spain.

Banerjee said that Wickremesinghe, seeing her at the airport lounge, called her to ”join for some discussion” when she invited him to the state-organised Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in November.

”His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and (have) invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Banerjee also said Wickremesinghe has invited her to visit the island country.

”It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications,” she added.

Banerjee reached Dubai on Tuesday evening and was at the airport there this morning to board her flight to Spain.

This year's BGBS is scheduled for November 21-22.

Banerjee had on Tuesday morning left for the tour of Dubai and Spain, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
