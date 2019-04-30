Lanka lifts social media blockade imposed after blasts

April 30, 2019 15:06 IST

IMAGE: A soldier stands guard at St Anthony's Shrine that was hit by suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday in Colombo. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday lifted a nationwide social media ban imposed to curb the spread of misinformation after the devastating Easter Sunday bombings that killed 253 people.

According to the information department, President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) to lift the ban on Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and other popular platforms from April 30.

The government has asked the public to share content on social media sites with 'utmost responsibility' while bearing in mind the current situation of the country, the Sunday Times reported.

Social media had remained blocked in Sri Lanka where a string of powerful blasts tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, killing 253 people and injuring more than 500 others.

The government said it blocked social media in the wake of the Easter Sunday attacks to curb the spread of misinformation among the public.

The Islamic State has claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thowheeth Jamaath for the bombings.

Both Christianity and Islam are minority religions in Sri Lanka, with each accounting for less than 10 per cent of the population.

The vast majority of Sri Lankans identify as Buddhist.

42 foreigners killed in Easter blasts: Lanka ministry

With the death of two more Chinese nationals, the number of foreigners who died in the massive bombings rose to 42, including 11 Indians, according to the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that as of Monday April 29, the number of foreign nationals who have been killed in the attack rose to 42.

"It includes, one from Bangladesh, four from China, 11 from India, three from Denmark, one each from the United States, Japan, the Netherlands and Portugal, Switzerland, two each from Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey, six from the United Kingdom, two holding US and UK nationalities, one holding Swiss and Dutch nationalities, one holding Dutch and Sri Lankan nationalities, and two holding Australian and Sri Lankan nationalities,' the statement said.

Another 12 foreigners remain unaccounted for and could be among still unidentified bodies at Colombo's police morgue, the statement said.

Previously authorities had said that 40 foreign nationals were killed.

'Human remains of 25 foreign nationals have been repatriated by Monday evening,' the ministry said in a statement. Five wounded foreigners were still in hospital.