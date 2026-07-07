Landslide hits Kerala tunnel project site, workers feared trapped

A major landslide has hit Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad, Kerala, sparking intensive rescue operations amid fears that workers and residents may be trapped at a crucial tunnel road project site connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

IMAGE: Landslide hits Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site amid heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A significant landslide struck Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad, Kerala, raising concerns about individuals trapped under debris at a tunnel road project site.

Three people have been rescued, but search operations are ongoing with multiple agencies, including Fire and Rescue Services, Police, and NDRF, deployed.

The incident occurred near the Meenakshi Bridge, where work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road, connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts, was underway.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed ministers to oversee rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority reported that five people were injured and admitted to hospital, with no fatalities confirmed so far.

A major landslide was reported at Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad on Tuesday, with apprehensions that some people may be trapped under the debris, Fire and Rescue Services officials said.

According to officials, the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.

Rescue Efforts Intensify

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kalpetta rushed to the spot, and search operations will start soon.

Officials said local residents rescued three persons from the site, where workers associated with the tunnel project were staying.

There are also a few houses and homestays in the area, they added.

Apart from that, a few vehicles that transport tunnel employees were damaged in the landslide.

Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also been deployed for the rescue operation.

Minister T Siddique and the District Collector are coordinating the search efforts and verifying whether more people are trapped in the affected area, officials said.

The work for Anakkompoyil-Meppadi started last year, connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

Chief Minister Directs Coordinated Operations

Chief Minister V D Satheesan held an urgent meeting with ministers from the district and directed that rescue and relief operations be coordinated on a war footing, officials said.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said Satheesan directed Ministers A P Anil Kumar and T Siddique to proceed to Wayanad and oversee the rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said debris from an excavation at the Kalladi tunnel work site slid down and blocked nearby roads.

According to the KSDMA, five people were hit by the debris and admitted to the hospital.

No fatalities have been reported so far, officials said.

Residents said that large earth-moving machines will be required to remove the soil and start the search operation.

The authority said that the work on the tunnel project had been suspended since Monday.

The people injured in the incident were moving around the work site when the debris slid down, KSDMA officials said.

The KSDMA also said the area received 265 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts, began last year.