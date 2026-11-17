The Anti-Corruption Bureau has successfully apprehended a land surveyor in Latur, Maharashtra, for demanding and accepting a Rs 500 bribe from a farmer seeking official land documents.

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Key Points A land surveyor in Ahmedpur, Latur, was caught by the ACB for accepting a Rs 500 bribe from a farmer.

The accused, Akshay Omprakash Burande, demanded the bribe for providing a certified copy of a boundary demarcation map.

The farmer approached the anti-graft agency on Monday, leading to a successful trap where Burande was caught accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered against the accused at Ahmedpur police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said it has caught a land surveyor at Ahmedpur in Maharashtra's Latur district for taking Rs 500 bribe from a farmer in exchange of providing an official document.

Details Of The Bribe Case

The accused has been identified as Akshay Omprakash Burande (32), a land surveyor posted at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records.

According to a press release issued by the ACB, the 34 year-old farmer from Lanji village in Ahmedpur tehsil, had approached the accused seeking a certified copy of a boundary demarcation map related to his agricultural land. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 500 for providing the document.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the farmer approached the anti-graft agency on Monday. Following verification of the complaint, it laid a trap and caught him accepting Rs 500 from the complainant.

A case was registered against the accused at Ahmedpur police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.